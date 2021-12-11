Van-driving creep tried to lure nine-year-old girl off street in Brooklyn abduction attempt: cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police in Brooklyn need the public’s help in finding the creep who tried to lure a nine-year-old girl off the streets and into his van in an abduction attempt this week.

Law enforcement sources said the disturbing incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, as the youngster was walking near the intersection of East 28th Street and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay.

According to authorities, the perpetrator approached the girl at the location and touched her shoulder in an attempt to lure her into a nearby, light-colored work van.

But the girl did the right thing and ran away from the creep, heading back toward her residence, according to police sources.

Following the failed abduction, police said, the suspect fled inside the van, which was last seen traveling westbound on Avenue Z before turning northbound onto East 27th Street.

The incident was reported to the 61st Precinct. The child was not injured.

Cops described the creep as a man with a light complexion who wore a black ski mask, a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.