Crooks steal $200,000 in gunpoint robbery at Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a group of crooks who robbed two people of thousands of dollars in their Brooklyn home.

According to police, at 5:25 p.m. on April 3 the two victims, a 41-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, were inside their apartment in the vicinity of East 21 Street and Church Avenue when two unknown men came in and pulled out guns. Another two men came into the apartment and started to take money.

The suspects held the victims at gunpoint and ordered them to open two unlocked safes that contained more money. Before fleeing the scene, the thieves restrained the two victims using tape.

The suspects then left the apartment with $200,000 in stolen currency. The victims did not require medical attention as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a video of the suspects entering and leaving the building:

