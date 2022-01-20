Crooks tase and rob man of car keys in early-morning Brooklyn robbery

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives are looking for a duo who robbed and tased a man in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.

According to police, at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 a 28-year-old man ran out of gas and took an Uber to a gas station located at 1532 Bushwick Avenue. While he was at the gas station, the victim was approached by two unknown men in a silver Nissan Altima who offered to give him a ride back to his car with the gas can.

When the victim entered their car, the suspects tased him multiple times and took his car keys. The crooks dropped the victim off at a nearby deli, located at 1717 Broadway, and demanded that he bring them money. The victim then was able to use a phone to call 911.

The suspects fled in the Altima, which had a damaged passenger-side mirror with tape on it as well as a missing rim on the front passenger side wheel, heading northbound on Broadway and then eastbound on Decatur Street. The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require any medical attention.

Both suspects are described as men with dark complexions. The first suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and multicolored sneakers. It is unclear what the second suspect was wearing at the time of the incident because he was not captured on photos that the NYPD released.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.