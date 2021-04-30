Detectives question suspect who shot two diners at Brooklyn’s Peter Luger Steakhouse

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Charges are pending against a 24-year-old man accused of shooting two diners after getting into a beef inside the iconic Peter Luger Steakhouse in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Police said the rare disturbance happened at about 9:46 p.m. on April 29 when the suspect, who dined at the historic eatery at 178 Broadway in Williamsburg, got into a dispute with other guests. It’s not clear, at this point, what caused the argument.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect then walked out of the steakhouse, then turned around outside the restaurant, pulled out a handgun and began firing shots.

Authorities said he missed his apparent targets, and instead struck two people who were dining in the outdoor seating area.

One diner, a 30-year-old man, took a bullet to his back, while a 57-year-old man was struck in the stomach, police noted.

Officers from the 90th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Cops captured the suspect near the location a short time later. They also recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Peter Luger Steakhouse opened at the Broadway location in 1887 and has become one of the most famous restaurants in New York City, known for serving top-quality aged steaks.