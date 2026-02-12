FDNY welcomes latest class of new firefighters at Brooklyn graduation ceremony

The latest class of FDNY probationary firefighters is set to hit the streets and respond to emergencies.

On Feb. 11, the FDNY held a graduation ceremony for the newest class of probationary officers at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.

“I know what it is like to feel pride and anxiety as family members, we don’t just graduate a class, we grow a family,” said FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore. “To many, your journey didn’t start out at the academy but on the streets of an ambulance where I once was. You’ve already seen the tears of the hurt and held the hands of the hurting and made life and death decisions on the asphalt of this city.”

The latest class includes 181 members, including probationary firefighter Jerrell Nedd of Brooklyn. His father was a chef in the North Tower on September 11, 2001, when he was tragically killed. Nedd and his brother, who also graduated from the academy, were honored by Commissioner Bonsignore at the ceremony.

Class valedictorian Derrick Marr was a former EMS Paramedic before deciding to take the promotional exam for the Fire Department. During his speech, Marr said that his one mission was to get into the fire department, along with several other members of the Paramedics. He went on to say he wouldn’t have been in this position if it weren’t for his mother and father’s support.

The new probationary officers will be assigned to firehouses across the city.

“The uniform is known as a symbol of trust, the way a team plays as a whole. On this job, everyone matters. What you do on the fireground matters. Everyone is depending on other firefighters knowing and doing their job,” said FDNY Chief of Department John M. Esposito.

Assistant Chief of Department Kevin Woods said, “We never stop learning, and we train every day to make this happen. Welcome to the bravest family.”