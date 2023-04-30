Firefighters battle triple manhole fire on Brooklyn block

Firefighters worked Sunday to tame a trio of manhole fires that broke out on a Brooklyn block.

First responders rushed to the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights just after 10:30 a.m. on April 30, where they were met by three manholes pushing out heavy black smoke as rain continued to fall.

A nearby car was damaged by the heat, authorities said, adding that Con Edison was called in to do a reading of the meters in the neighborhood.

The block was sealed off with fire line tape to protect pedestrians from possible flying debris.

The incident was placed under control just before 2 p.m. and no injuries were reported.