The NYPD released these images of the alleged suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Nov. 6

Detectives in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a rapist who attacked a 12-year-old girl on Thursday evening after following her into her East Williamsburg apartment building, authorities said.

The NYPD released a photo Friday afternoon of the alleged perverted perpetrator sought for the attack, which occurred in the vicinity of Morgan Avenue and Skillman Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was followed into her East Williamsburg apartment building. Cops said the yet-to-be identified suspect grabbed the 12-year-old before pushing her to the ground and “forcibly” raping her in the building’s lobby.

Following the attack, cops said, the perpetrator fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 94th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to a local area hospital for evaluation, where her condition was reported as stable.

Police described the suspect in the Nov. 6 rape as a man with a medium complexion with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a colored backpack, and white/black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the rape can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

As of Oct. 26, there have been six reported rapes in the 94th Precinct so far this year. Citywide, reports of rapes are up 17.8% year-to-date. The NYPD has previously stated that the rise is partly linked to a state law change in September 2024 that expanded the legal definition of rape to include various forms of nonconsensual sexual contact.

The department added that sexual assault remains significantly underreported and urged survivors to contact the 24-hour NYPD Special Victims Division hotline at 212-267-RAPE (7273)