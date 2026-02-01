Human remains found in basement of Brooklyn NYCHA building

Human remains were discovered in the basement of a Brooklyn NYCHA complex on Sunday morning, authorities say.

According to police sources, workers inside the 330 Bushwick Ave. made the grim discovery at around 9:38 a.m. on Feb. 1. The workers told police they found “body parts” inside the garbage area by a trash chute.

Upon arrival, cops from the Police Service Area 3 and 90th Precinct found the body of a woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. While she has not yet been identified, she is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old.

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.