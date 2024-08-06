Indy journalist surrenders in antisemitic vandalism spree targeting Brooklyn Museum’s Jewish board members

Thirty-two-year-old Samuel Seligson allegedly responsible for vandalizing several buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn in June in a series of antisemitic hate crimes turned himself into police on Tuesday, authorities said.

The second suspect behind an antisemitic graffiti spree targeting the homes of Jewish members of the Brooklyn Museum’s board of directors, who is also an NYC press credential holder, turned himself into police on Tuesday.

Samuel Seligson, 32, of Brooklyn surrendered at the 7th Precinct stationhouse on the Lower East Side at around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, less than a week after cops arrested his alleged accomplice.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Seligson — identified in the report as an independent journalist — was not involved in the vandalism, and was only accused of documenting it. Police sources, however, told amNewYork Metro that Seligson allegedly served as the lookout in the series of vandalism incidents targeting the Brooklyn and Manhattan homes of Jewish members of the Brooklyn Museum board, including its director, Anne Pasternak.

Outside of Pasternak’s Brooklyn Heights home, the vandals splattered red paint over the entrance and hung a sign reading, “Anne Pasternak Brooklyn Museum White Supremacist Zionist,” disturbing some who lived there.

According to AP, Seligson’s attorney called the arrest an appalling overreach by police against a journalist. Sources familiar with the investigation, however, alleged that Seligson was not seen in possession of any camera equipment during the incidents.

On Tuesday morning, detectives escorted Seligson out of the 7th Precinct stationhouse, where he refused to answer amNewYork Metro’s questions regarding the alleged hate crime.

Seligson allegedly served as one of five individuals connected to the hateful vandalism. Last week, Taylor Pelton, 28, of Astoria, Queens, was arrested at her home on July 31 by the NYPD Warrant Squad for allegedly serving as the getaway driver.

Seligson is charged with two counts of hate crime/criminal mischief.