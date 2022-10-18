Machete maniac in Brooklyn strikes man on head in street attack

Detectives in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a machete maniac who attacked a 25-year-old man last week.

Police released images Monday night of the perpetrator behind the assault, which occurred at 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 13 near the corner of Brighton 4th Street and Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach.

According to law enforcement sources, the assailant approached the 25-year-old man and swung the machete at him, striking him in the head. As of Tuesday morning, NYPD sources said, the motive for the attack was unknown, and remains under investigation.

The suspect then took off in an unknown direction, police sources said.

Officers from the 60th Precinct responded to the scene. EMS rushed the victim to Lutheran Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

As shown in the pictures police provided, the attacker wore a black baseball cap with a light-colored logo on the front, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the words POLO RL written on the front, gray jeans and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the attack or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.