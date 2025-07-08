Man charged in Coney Island attempted kidnapping of 6-year-old boy

A homeless man was charged Monday evening in the attempted kidnapping of a six-year-old boy in Coney Island.

According to police sources, 36-year-old Johnathan Robalino was immediately arrested on Sunday night after he grabbed the boy on the corner of Stillwell and Surf avenues at around 10 p.m. Dramatic video circulating online allegedly shows Robalino, dressed in black, scoop up the child before his mother gave chase.

Robalino violently tossed him to the ground in an attempt to evade pursuit, but both the enraged mother and police caught up to the suspect. He was cuffed and hauled to the 60th precinct for questioning.

According to the New York Post, the failed abduction took place after the pair enjoyed a fun-filled night in Coney Island that turned into a nightmare.

“I see this man holding my son like a football, a complete stranger,” Sharon Robinson told The Post, adding that she credited her son’s screams to alerting her to the kidnapping.

The 6-year-old was taken to Coney Island Hospital after complaining of pain, he was listed in stable condition.

Robalino was marched out of the 60th precinct in cuffs on Monday where reporters were waiting for him. However, he remained silent and refused to answer for the alleged abduction.

He is charged with assault, attempted kidnapping, and failure to exercise control of a minor.