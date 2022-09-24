Man’s death at psychiatric center in Brooklyn ruled a homicide: cops

A man who was found dead at the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in Brooklyn earlier this week was apparently murdered, law enforcement sources said Friday.

The Medical Examiner’s office declared that Shakim Devega, 28, was the victim of a homicide, based upon the results of their autopsy.

Devega, who lived at the facility, was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the psychiatric center at 681 Clarkson Ave. in East Flatbush at about 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Officers from the 71st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call for assistance, said Devega had sustained trauma to the neck. Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.