A view of 541 Marcy Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, where a 38-year-old man was fatally shot late Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Detectives in Brooklyn are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man outside a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building late Thursday night, police said.

According to authorities, officers from the 79th Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at 541 Marcy Ave. just before midnight on June 19.

When they arrived, officers found a 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body outside the location.

EMS took the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police are withholding his identity pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, cops added.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.

As of June 15, the 79th Precinct had recorded four homicides in 2025, up from three at the same point in 2024, according to NYPD CompStat data. The precinct has also logged seven shootings so far this year, down from 10 during the same period last year.