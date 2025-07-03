Man fatally shot in chest outside Brooklyn home, police say

Detectives in Brooklyn are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man outside his home on Thursday morning.

Officers from the 67th Precinct responded to reports of a shooting outside 726 Rockaway Pkwy. in East Flatbush shortly after 7:30 a.m. on July 3.

Arriving on the scene, cops found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics transported the victim three blocks to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities. His identity has not been released pending family notification, but police sources said they believe the shooting occurred outside his residence.

Police said the suspect fled southbound on Ditmas Avenue. He was described only as a male with a dark complexion.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. However, News 12 reported that neighbors saw the two men arguing in the street before shots were fired.

The July 3 incident marks the seventh homicide and 18th shooting in the 67th Precinct so far this year, per the latest NYPD statistics.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.