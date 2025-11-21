The Langston Hughes Houses in Brownsville, Brooklyn, where a 48-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Nov. 19

A 48-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday evening at a Brooklyn NYCHA apartment complex, police said.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress at the Langston Hughes Houses, 301 Sutter Avenue in Brownsville. When officers arrived, they said they found the man with multiple stab wounds about his body.

The victim, Kevin Coleman of East New York, lived about a mile from where he was killed.

EMS transported him to One Brooklyn Health–Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing, law enforcement said, as officers continue to investigate the killing and identify a suspect.

The Nov. 19 fatal stabbing marks the fifth homicide so far this year in the 73rd Precinct, which has seen a substantial drop in murders over the last year. Police data through Nov. 16 shows a 79% decline year-over-year, down from 19 homicides during the same period in 2024.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.