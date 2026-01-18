Man found shot to death outside of Brooklyn school: cops

The NYPD is on the hunt for a gunman who shot and killed a man in Brooklyn late Saturday night outside of a school and one block from the victim’s home.

According to police sources, the deadly shooting unfolded outside of 134 Stockton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, by the Success Academy Charter School. Cops from the 79th Precinct said they responded to a 911 call of a man shot just before 11 p.m on Jan. 17.

Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old Elquan Tillman lying face down by scaffolding. He was shot multiple times in the chest, law enforcement sources said. At least nine shell casings were discovered nearby. Tillman had been shot just one block from his home.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately have a description for the perpetrator or a motive for slaying. Tillman himself is known to police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.