Man shot in the head and critically injured in Brooklyn, police say

An NYPD officer stands behind police tape in the parking lot of a NYCHA complex in East Williamsburg on Oct. 23, after a 39-year-old man was shot in the head and critically injured.

A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn, police said.

Officers from the 94th Precinct responded to a ShotSpotter activation and a 911 call reporting a man shot near 275 Jackson St. around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

When officers arrived at the East Williamsburg NYCHA complex, they did not find the victim at the scene.

Police said the man had been taken to Woodhull Hospital by private means, where he was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives recovered multiple shell casings in the parking lot of the Cooper Park Houses.

At the time of the shooting, two men were seen fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, according to police sources. A motive has not yet been determined.

The Oct. 23 incident marks the fourth shooting this year in the 94th Precinct, according to NYPD data.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been made.