Man found with multiple stab wounds near Brooklyn park dies of injuries: NYPD

A view of Breukelen Playground near the intersection of Stanley and Louisiana avenues in East New York, where a man was found fatally stabbed early Sunday morning

Detectives in Brooklyn are investigating the death of a man who was found with multiple stab wounds near a park early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the NYPD, officers from the 69th Precinct responded around 1:20 a.m. on July 20 after EMS picked up an unconscious man in front of Breukelen Playground near the intersection of Stanley and Louisiana Avenues in New Lots.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, had multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Paramedics rushed him to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made. Detectives are reviewing security camera footage from the area to determine what led to the stabbing.

The incident marked the third homicide of the year in the 69th Precinct, according to the latest NYPD data.

The two previous homicides occurred last month, when a 42-year-old man was fatally shot in the back on June 5, and another man, 21, was shot in the head on June 26.