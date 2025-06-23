Man stabbed dead, son slashed during fight at Brooklyn laundromat: cops

A father was killed Sunday night while his son was left injured in Brooklyn after an argument turned into a deadly stabbing.

A father was killed and his son was injured after both were stabbed at a Brooklyn laundromat on Sunday night, police reported.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded inside a business located at 39 Neptune Ave. in Brighton Beach at around 10:40 p.m. on June 22.

Law enforcement sources said the 54-year-old father and his 19-year-old son became embroiled in an argument with a third man within the laundromat. Things quickly escalated into a physical confrontation that spilled outside of the establishment.

During the fight, police reported, the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the father in the torso and slashed the son across the forehead. Following the attack, the perpetrator fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 61st Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed both victims to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where the father died of his injuries. Police have withheld his name, pending further family notification. His son, meanwhile, was listed in stable condition.

Police said the killer wore a dark t-shirt and shorts when he made his escape. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.