Motorcycle-riding crooks rob man, shout anti-Semitic slurs at him in Brooklyn

A group of hateful, motorcycle-bound thieves remain at large for shouting anti-Semitic slurs at a man during a robbery attempt in Brooklyn earlier this month.

The NYPD released on June 11 video footage of the incident, which took place at about 4:10 p.m. on the afternoon of June 2 in front of 685 Metropolitan Ave. in Williamsburg.

Law enforcement sources said the three suspects, while riding a pair of scooters, pulled up to the location and confronted a 21-year-old man. They then shouted anti-Semitic statements at the man while demanding his money.

Cops said the victim refused their request and then pulled out his cellphone to call police. As he did so, authorities noted, one of the suspects grabbed the victim’s yarmulke off his head, then bolted with the other two suspects northbound along Manhattan Avenue.

The incident was later reported to the 94th Precinct, which referred the case to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force for further investigation.

