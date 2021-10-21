BREAKING: Four people shot in front of Brooklyn businesses in broad daylight

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Multiple people were reportedly shot near two Brooklyn businesses on Thursday, and an active search for the shooter remains underway.

Police had blocked off the area in front of Junction Pharmacy and Raj Newsstand, at the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Glenwood Road near Flatbush Junction, after four people were shot in the vicinity at about 10:30 a.m on Oct. 21.

Law enforcement sources said one individual was shot in the hand, while three others were hit in their legs. All are likely to survive, said police spokesperson Detective Francis Sammon.

The NYPD continues to investigate the incident, but do not yet have any suspects in custody.

Reached by phone, the owner of Junction Pharmacy declined to comment.

This story is developing. Check back later for more updates.