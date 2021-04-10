Latest round of shootings in Brooklyn and Queens leave three men injured | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Three more men were shot and wounded in Brooklyn and Queens between Friday night and Saturday morning as the NYPD continues to battle the ongoing uptick in citywide shootings.

Police said the first shooting happened in Red Hook at about 8:23 p.m. on April 9, when a 19-year-old man took a bullet to his left leg while standing in front of an apartment complex at 149 Richards St.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown and under investigation.

Officers from the 76th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. The victim was brought to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Police sources did not have details about a possible motive, or a description of the suspected shooter.

Later that night, in Queens, a 44-year-old man was shot in the right forearm in front of the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel, at 29-27 40th Road in Long Island City, at about 8:57 p.m. on April 9.

According to law enforcement sources, the shooter arrived and fled from the scene inside of a black SUV.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, detectives have yet to figure out why the man was shot.

Finally, back in Brooklyn, a 29-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder inside a parking lot of an apartment building at 280 Herkimer St. in Crown Heights at 2:40 a.m. on April 10.

Police said the victim walked into the emergency room of Interfaith Hospital after being brought there via private means. He’s currently listed in stable condition, and the 79th Precinct Detective Squad continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

