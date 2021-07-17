NYC SHOOTINGS: Brooklyn man gunned down near hotel, Harlem man executed

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As the NYPD steps up its efforts to tackle gun violence in the Big Apple, two more men were fatally shot on the streets of Brooklyn and Harlem Friday.

Police said a 25-year-old man was gunned down outside a hotel in Brownsville, Brooklyn following a dispute on Friday evening.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 8:24 p.m. on July 16 outside the Quality Inn at 124 Osborn St. near Pitkin Avenue.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time, police said. According to sources familiar with the case, an unidentified man — described as a Black man wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts and a blue do-rag — shot the victim in the torso, then fled the scene.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting. EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The Quality Inn doubles as a homeless shelter, police sources said, though it appears the victim did not reside there. It’s believed the victim became engaged in a verbal dispute at the location moments before he was murdered.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, detectives in Harlem are looking for the shooter who executed a 32-year-old man at a local intersection on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. on July 16 near the corner of West 111th Street and 5th Avenue.

Law enforcement sources stated that the victim was standing at the location when the unidentified shooter walked up to him, shot him in the head and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police have not yet ascertained a motive for the shooting, but sources familiar with the case are investigating possible links to gang activity. The victim lived about a block away from where he was shot, authorities said.

Officers from the 28th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai-Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Cops described the shooter as a Black man with a light complexion wearing a light-colored do-rag, a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.