NYC SHOOTINGS: Queens teen fatally shot in throat, four others injured

The latest round of gun violence in New York City between Friday night and Saturday morning left a Queens teen dead and four others injured in separate shootings, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened in Far Rockaway at about 9:39 p.m. on May 21 near the corner of Beach 30th Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway.

That’s where officers from the 101st Precinct found Joel Lambert, 18, of Beach 31st Street unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his throat.

EMS units rushed the victim to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, detectives do not yet know why Lambert was shot, or who shot him. No arrests have been made, and police have yet to establish a description of the shooter.

Meanwhile, charges are pending against a 17-year-old male arrested after two people were shot at a Brooklyn intersection on Friday night.

Cops said the victims, a 31-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, took bullets at about 9:06 p.m. on May 21 in the area of Washington Avenue and Prospect Place in Prospect Heights.

Law enforcement sources said the shooter began firing at the location, though the pair — who were not connected to each other — were also not believed to be the intended targets. The man suffered a bullet wound to his left foot, while the woman suffered a graze wound to her face.

Officers from the 77th Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS brought the injured man to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, and the wounded woman to Kings County Hospital. Both victims are listed in stable condition.

During a search, police encountered the 17-year-old suspect and took him into custody on a weapons possession charge after finding a gun on him. Detectives are looking into a link between the suspect and the shooting.

Gunfire in the Bronx

Bronx detectives, meanwhile, are investigating two early morning shootings in the borough on Saturday.

Law enforcement sources said a 31-year-old man took a bullet to his left leg in front of an apartment building on Valentine Avenue in Fordham Manor at about 1:31 a.m. on May 22.

The victim later told detectives that he heard shots and felt pain before realizing that he had been shot.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. The victim is now being treated at St. Barnabas Hospital.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said.

Later, an unidentified man was shot in the left arm, left leg and torso near the corner of Jerome Avenue and East 177th Street in Morris Heights at about 6:30 a.m. on May 22.

Police said the victim had been taken by private means to NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center in Manhattan, where he walked into the emergency room. His condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made in the case. Detectives have few details regarding a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect.

