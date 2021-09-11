NYC SHOOTINGS: Two men gunned down in East Harlem and Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for the shooters who murdered men in East Harlem and Brooklyn in a pair of separate slayings early Saturday morning.

Police said the East Harlem homicide happened at about 1:36 a.m. on Sept. 11 near an apartment building at 337 East 115th St.

Officers from the 25th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 57-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his face.

EMS rushed the victim to Metropolitan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Four hours later, police in Brooklyn found a 38-year-old man shot dead inside the Bush-Clinton Playground at 779 Henry St. in Red Hook at about 5:43 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Officers from the 76th Precinct located the unconscious man with a gunshot wound to his head. Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim’s body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information regarding the murders can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.