Brooklyn

NYPD officer wounded after homicide suspect fires at cops in Brooklyn shooting

A police officer has reportedly been shot after confronting a suspect in Brooklyn on Monday morning.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A police officer has reportedly been wounded after confronting a homicide suspect in Brooklyn who opened fire on cops on Monday morning.

According to sources familiar with the incident, cops in Brownsville were conducting an investigation at around 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 17 after a 41-year-old man was shot dead outside a home located at 1046 Thomas S Boyland St. earlier in the morning.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect when he opened fire on officers.

Sources say it is currently unclear if the cop was struck by a bullet, a pellet gun, or was hit by debris when shots were fired.

The officer reportedly suffered a facial wound and was pulled into a police RMP and was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The gunman responsible reportedly barricaded himself inside the apartment building. Several people were removed by police officers from the building.

The perpetrator has been shot and killed; however, it is unclear if he was shot by police or if the wound was self-inflicted. 

This is a breaking story, check back with amNewYork for updates.

Several people were removed by police officers from the building, but it is unclear if the gunman was one of them at this point. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

