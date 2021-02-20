Two officers injured in Brooklyn after cruiser collides with sedan | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two officers in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when their police cruiser collided with a sedan and then smashed into an elevated train pillar on Saturday morning.

The two officers, assigned to the NYPD PSA 2, were racing to a reported ShotSpotter activation on Vermont Avenue when the crash occurred at about 6:29 a.m. at the corner of Pennsylvania and Livonia Avenues in East New York. The NYPD ShotSpotter program detects possible gunfire through sensors.

Law enforcement sources said the marked police cruiser first collided with a black sedan operated by a 49-year-old man. The impact of the collision then sent the cruiser careening into a nearby stanchion for the elevated train line above Livonia Avenue.

Numerous officers from the 75th Precinct and EMS units converged upon the scene. Police said the two officers suffered leg injuries and were rushed to area hospitals in stable condition.

The driver of the black sedan, meanwhile, did not suffer injuries, authorities said.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is now handling the case.