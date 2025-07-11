A view of Third Avenue under the Gowanus Expressway in Sunset Park, Brooklyn where two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run.

Two men were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, police said.

The victims, ages 80 and 59, were crossing the intersection of 52nd Street and Third Avenue, under the Gowanus Expressway, around 4:20 a.m. when they were hit by a dark-colored BMW sedan, according to the NYPD.

A preliminary investigation by the department’s Collision Investigation Squad found the vehicle was traveling south on Third Avenue when it struck the pedestrians and sped away.

EMS pronounced both men dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification. Authorities have not said whether the victims knew each other.

Police added that the driver who fled the scene has yet to be caught, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Over the past five years, the three-block radius around the site of Friday’s fatal crash has seen 59 collisions resulting in about 80 injuries, data from CrashMapper shows. Of those injured, 65 were motorists, while the rest were pedestrians and cyclists. Three of the crashes were fatal, killing two drivers and one pedestrian.

Police recorded 10 hit-and-run incidents across the five boroughs in the first quarter of 2025, most of which remain unsolved, according to the NYPD’s quarterly leaving-the-scene report.

Separately, traffic collisions have killed 97 people citywide through July 7, NYPD data shows. That figure represents a 28.7% decrease in fatal crashes compared to the same period last year.