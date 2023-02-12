Perps wanted for Brooklyn home invasion

Cops are looking for the pair of perps they say posed as Con Edison workers to break into a Brooklyn woman’s home earlier this week.

The victim — a 58-year-old woman — told police that she was inside her apartment near Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street in Brownsville at around 11:58 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 when two men knocked on her door. The alleged perps were posed as workers for the utility company, cops said, and, once the woman opened her door, they displayed a black firearm and forcibly pushed themselves into her apartment.

Once inside, the men handcuffed and blindfolded the woman before making off with miscellaneous items and approximately $300 cash. The victim wasn’t injured in the home invasion.

The suspects are described by police as two men with dark complexion and medium builds, approximately 30 to 40 years old. They were last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.