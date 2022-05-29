Queens man found brutally stabbed and shot in Brooklyn public housing complex

A Queens man was brutally murdered inside a Brooklyn apartment building on Sunday morning, police reported.

Waleek Watford, 31, of Brookville Boulevard was repeatedly shot and stabbed inside the Langston Hughes Houses at 301 Sutter Ave. in Brownsville at about 10:42 a.m. on May 29.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and NYPD PSA 2 found Watford in the lobby of the location with multiple gunshot wounds to his shoulder and torso, and stab wounds to his lower back.

Responding EMS units rushed Watford to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Nearby residents said news of the homicide didn’t surprise them.

“It never ends here,” said one resident, Mary Sliver. “This is the fifth or sixth shooting that I know has taken place and I’ve lived here for a while. It is sad for our community.”

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell