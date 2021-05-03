Man stabs roommate on street during bloody Brooklyn brawl: cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn are still looking for the enraged man who violently stabbed his 25-year-old male roommate during a bloody dispute that spilled out onto the street Sunday afternoon.

Police said the violence erupted at about 3:20 p.m. on May 2 inside an apartment building on Hart Street near Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.

According to law enforcement sources, the man and his roommate were both intoxicated when they got into a dispute for unknown reasons inside the residence.

The situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, cops said, during which the suspect grabbed hold of a sharp object and chased his roommate onto the street.

Outside the apartment building, cops said, the perpetrator stabbed the roommate multiple times in the left and right sides of his abdomen. He then fled the scene in an unknown location.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct responded to the incident. Sources said that the victim was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for treatment.

Police, meanwhile, continue to look for the attacker, who’s described only as a 25-year-old man who goes by the name of Charlie. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.