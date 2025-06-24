Quantcast
Brooklyn

Sasha Colby launches new limited edition pre-roll at The Travel Agency in Brooklyn

It’s your favorite drag queen’s favorite pre-roll.

The queer-owned cannabis brand FLAMER teamed up with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 winner Sasha Colby to launch Colby’s new line of pre-rolls, Sasha Colby Kush. 

The pre-roll, sold at the New York City-based cannabis retailer The Travel Agency as singles or in five-packs, is a sativa-dominant hybrid, using premium flower, ice-water bubble hash, and a hit of dragon fruit flavor that “tastes like vacation with a hint of chaos.”

“I happened to do a weed party called Stoned at [Brooklyn venue] 3 Dollar Bill. FLAMER was sponsoring that and they were working in tandem with The Travel Agency in Brooklyn….They’re so focused on community and making these community events. It’s not just producing a really good weed product, a cannabis product, a cannabis line, but using that as a way to make community happen in Brooklyn and New York City,” said Colby in a recent interview with them.

The drag artist celebrated the launch at The Travel Agency’s Downtown Brooklyn shop on June 4 with a Meet & Ki with Colby. The Meet & Ki drew out hundreds of fans to the dispensary, where guests were able to take a photo with Colby.

“I’m very excited about this collaboration. Supporting queer businesses is an investment in inclusion, resilience, and community-driven progress,” said Cuomo. “It’s getting flaming in here at The Travel Agency!”

Part of the proceeds from purchases of Sasha Colby Kush pre-rolls will be donated to the Gender Liberation Movement. For more information, visit www.thetravelagency.co.

