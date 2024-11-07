Senior man on moped killed by coach bus in Downtown Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A senior man was killed Wednesday evening after being struck by a bus while riding a moped in Downtown Brooklyn.

The 74-year-old man, whom police have not identified, was riding an electric moped south on Jay Street just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, when the 66-year-old driver of a Prevost coach bus going the same direction attempted to turn right on Tillary Street.

The man on the moped was struck by the bus as it was turning, falling to the ground before being run over by its tires, police say. He was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The bus driver remained on the scene, and has not been arrested. No passengers were on the bus at the time.

Jay and Tillary is a major intersection in Downtown Brooklyn near the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge. In the past decade, it’s seen 123 people injured in crashes, including 56 motorists, 39 cyclists, and 28 pedestrians, according to NYC Crash Mapper.

New York has seen 221 traffic fatalities so far in 2024, slightly down from the 226 seen at the same time last year. That includes 65 people killed on “motorized two-wheel” vehicles including electric scooters and mopeds, which is down nearly 20% from the same period last year.