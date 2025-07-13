Quantcast
Brooklyn

Senior woman shot on Brooklyn street corner amid barrage of bullets: cops

By Dean Moses and Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Police car and officer setting up crime scene on street where woman was shot
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Officers from the 67th Precinct rushed to the shooting scene, just outside of the Flatbush Gardens apartment complex. There, they found the victim, a 65-year-old woman, with a gunshot wound to her hip area.

EMS rushed her to Kings County Hospital, where she is being treated for her injury and is expected to survive.

While police say they are still looking into a motive for the shooting, they do not believe the senior was the intended target. Detectives could be seen probing the incident and poring over at least six spent shell casings spotted on the ground.

The shooting itself engaged locals, including one man who was on his way to church.

“I can’t believe these motherf**kers are shooting at each other on the day you are supposed to be praising the Lord,” he scoffed.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

NYPD sources report that the gunman was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt while fleeing in a black vehicle spotted heading eastbound on Foster Avenue.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

A senior woman was shot and wounded after being caught in a hail of bullets fired on a Brooklyn corner on July 13, 2025.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

