Daytime Halloween shooting in Brooklyn leaves two men wounded: cops

Halloween got off to a grim start in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon after two men were injured in a brazen daylight shooting, authorities confirmed.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Halloween got off to a grim start in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon when two men were injured in a brazen daylight shooting, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, officers from the 75th Precinct and Police Service Area 2 rushed to 335 Fountain Ave., just outside of the Cypress Hills NYCHA complex, at around 1:27 p.m. on Oct. 31 after 911 reports of gunfire in the street.

Responding officers say they discovered a 19-year-old boy suffering a graze wound to his back while a 24-year-old man sustained a bullet wound to his shoulder.

EMS rushed both victims to Brookdale University Hospital where they are expected to survive.

Cops say they are looking for two suspects who fled the area but did not immediately have a description of the pair.

“Thank goodness this happened now and not while the young kids were trick-or-treating,” one local resident commented.

New York has seen a spate of shootings involving teenagers with five teens being shot to death since last week. There have been 45 shooting incidents in the confines of the 75th Precinct so far this year, compared to 44 in 2023, according to the NYPD database.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.