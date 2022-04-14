Police cuff suspect in shooting that left one man injured in Brooklyn

One man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man injured in Brooklyn back in December.

According to police, at 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2021 a 33-year-old man was inside 308 68th Street when he was approached by three unknown men. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot multiple times at the victim.

The suspects then fled the scene in a white vehicle. The victim was hit in his leg and was taken by paramedics to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

Video of the shooter taken from a nearby store was released by the NYPD.

41-year-old Lower East Side resident Craig Fambro was arrested in connection to this incident on April 13, 2022. He was charged with attempted murder, menacing, criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The other two suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.