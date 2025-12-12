Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Suspect sought for fatally stabbing man, injuring woman in Brooklyn attack

By & Posted on
Police investigate a double stabbing in Brooklyn that left a man dead and a woman in critical condition on Thursday, December 11th.
Police investigate a double stabbing that left a man dead and a woman in critical condition on Thursday, December 11th.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who fatally stabbed a man in Brooklyn and injured a woman on Thursday night.

According to police, at 7:36 p.m. on Dec. 11 officers responded to a call regarding two people stabbed inside 1277 East 69th Street. Upon their arrival, cops found 49-year-old Juan Manuel Galicia and a 49-year-old woman with stab wounds throughout their bodies.

Both victims were rushed by paramedics to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Medical Center in critical condition, where Galicia later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Detectives investigate the scene of a double stabbing that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.
Detectives investigate the scene of a double stabbing that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Sources familiar with the investigation say that the incident appears to be domestic in nature. Detectives are looking for a suspect, described as a man in his 30s blue jeans and black shirt, who fled the scene in a blue Toyota SUV in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives investigate the scene of a double stabbing that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.
Detectives investigate the scene of a double stabbing that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

More in Brooklyn

More from around NYC