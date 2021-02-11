Suspect wanted for stabbing man during Brooklyn street fight | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police released video footage Thursday of the assailant who stabbed a man in the chest during an argument in Brooklyn.

The violence happened at 11:23 a.m. on Feb. 6 at the corner of Van Siclen and New Lots Avenues in New Lots.

According to law enforcement sources, the 33-year-old male victim got into a verbal dispute with the attacker and an accomplice, identified as Rajendra Sing, 32, of Brooklyn.

The words turned violent and led to a physical struggle, police said. During the fracas, the unidentified suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.

Both the assailant and Sing then took off on foot in an unknown direction, cops reported.

The incident was reported to the 75th Precinct. EMS units brought the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

During an investigation, NYPD sources said, members of the 75th Precinct caught up to Sing a few minutes after the Saturday attack. He was subsequently booked on assault charges.

Detectives, meanwhile, continue to look for the unidentified attacker, who’s described by police as a man with a dark complexion, a slim build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white jacket over a yellow hooded sweatshirt, a Seattle Mariners baseball cap, a black baklava, black jeans and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.