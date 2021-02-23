Teenager found shot in the chest inside Popeye's restaurant in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops in Brooklyn are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old man who was found wounded at a Popeye’s restaurant on Tuesday morning.

The victim, who took a bullet to his chest, collapsed at the fast food joint located at the corner of Flatlands Avenue and East 82nd Street at about 11:14 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Officers from the 69th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the victim. Paramedics removed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

At this point in the investigation, police did not establish a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect involved.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing inquiry.