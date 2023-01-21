Teen in critical condition after Brooklyn stabbing: Cops

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a broad daylight stabbing in Brooklyn Friday.

At around 3:20 p.m. Jan. 20, cops responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed near a Rite Aid at West 30th Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island.

Upon arrival, police found that the young man had been stabbed in the torso.

The victim, whose identity has not been released considering his age, was transported to Maimonides Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, cops said. Authorities had no further information on a suspect or suspects, beyond that they are seeking a male.

In the 60th Precinct, where Friday’s stabbing occurred, reports of felony assault are up 160% year-to-date, according to Police Department data. As of Jan. 15, when the most recent data is available, there were 26 reported felony assaults in the area — which encompasses the southernmost part of Brooklyn — compared to just 10 during the same time last year.