Brooklyn

Three-alarm Brooklyn blaze engulfs row of businesses and apartments

By Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters battled a three alarm fire at 1017 Foster Avenue in Kensington, Brooklyn on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A three-alarm inferno ripped through several businesses and apartments in Brooklyn on Sunday morning.

Fire Department sources said the blaze ignited just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 7 inside 1017 Foster Ave.

The first firefighters arriving on scene encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions pouring out of the Gyro King restaurant on the first floor, and quickly spreading to an adjacent barber shop and fried chicken/pizzeria joint. The flames and smoke then headed upstairs toward apartments above the eateries. 

Firefighters ascend a ladder while battling a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn on Nov. 7, 2021.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters operated a hose line into the vent chase pipes during a three alarm fire at 1017 Foster Ave. in Brooklyn on Nov. 7, 2021.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

More than 130 firefighters and EMS personnel from 33 units converged on the scene, with multiple smoke-eaters using hose lines to pour water into vents and onto the roof.

There were no initial reports of injuries, and searches of the building yielded negative results.

The blaze was finally brought under control at about 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 7. The cause of the inferno is now being investigated by FDNY marshals.

