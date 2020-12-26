Three-alarm fire destroys catering business in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Quantcast
Three-alarm fire destroys catering business in Brooklyn

Firefighters battled a three-alarm inferno at Bassett Caterers in Brooklyn on Dec. 25, 2020.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

BY LLOYD MITCHELL

Flames ripped through the headquarters of Bassett Catering in Brooklyn during a three-alarm inferno on Christmas Night, gutting a business that had been a staple in the community for more than a half-century.

The fire started at about 6:52 p.m. on Dec. 25 inside the company’s facility at 1404 Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay. The first-responding firefighters were met with heavy smoke extending from the back of the building.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke while battling a three-alarm fire at Bassett Caterers in Brooklyn on Dec. 25, 2020.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Approximately 138 firefighters from 33 units responded to the blaze, using five hose lines to knock the main body of fire down. 

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated, according to WABC-TV.

Firefighters were able to place the fire under control within about two hours, at 9:07 p.m.  The cause of the fire is now under investigation by FDNY marshals.

Bassett Caterers has been in business for about 56 years, specializing in providing meals at large galas, weddings and other social gatherings.

