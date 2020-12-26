Three-alarm fire destroys catering business in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY LLOYD MITCHELL

Flames ripped through the headquarters of Bassett Catering in Brooklyn during a three-alarm inferno on Christmas Night, gutting a business that had been a staple in the community for more than a half-century.

The fire started at about 6:52 p.m. on Dec. 25 inside the company’s facility at 1404 Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay. The first-responding firefighters were met with heavy smoke extending from the back of the building.

Approximately 138 firefighters from 33 units responded to the blaze, using five hose lines to knock the main body of fire down.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated, according to WABC-TV.

Firefighters were able to place the fire under control within about two hours, at 9:07 p.m. The cause of the fire is now under investigation by FDNY marshals.

Bassett Caterers has been in business for about 56 years, specializing in providing meals at large galas, weddings and other social gatherings.