The NYPD is looking for three men who injured a man during a shooting in Brooklyn back in October.

According to police, at 8:35 p.m. on Oct. 6, a 24-year-old man was approached by three unknown individuals in the vicinity of 640 Stanley Ave. Each suspect pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the man, striking him throughout his body.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot, heading eastbound on Stanley Avenue towards Van Siclen Avenue, to parts unknown.

The victim suffered serious injuries as a result and was taken to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center by EMS, where he is listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects, who are all described by police as men with dark complexions. The first suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweater, white shorts, a face mask, and multicolored sneakers; the second suspect was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shorts, a black ski mask, and black sneakers; and the third suspect was last seen wearing a black and blue sweater, black pants, a black face mask, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.