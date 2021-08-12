Video shows brazen drive-by shooting in Brooklyn that injured two

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police released video footage Thursday of the suspects responsible for a recent drive-by shooting in Brooklyn that injured two people.

Law enforcement sources said the brazen act occurred at about 12:26 a.m. on July 26 near the corner of Fulton and Warwick Streets in Cypress Hills.

As shown in the footage, a black sedan pulled up to the location where two men off camera, ages 27 and 32, stood near an apartment building. Two anonymous shooters, seated in the front and rear passenger seats, then open fire, blasting no fewer than six shots before speeding away from the scene.

Cops said the vehicle was last observed heading southbound on Warwick Street toward Atlantic Avenue.

The shooting was later reported to the 75th Precinct. Police said the 27-year-old man was shot in the foot and buttocks, while the 32-year-old man had been grazed in his torso.

Both victims were taken via private means to an area hospital for treatment, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.