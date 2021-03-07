Woman fatally shot, two men injured after gunman opens fire outside Brooklyn catering hall | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Brooklyn catering hall on Sunday morning that left a woman dead and two men seriously injured, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 6:30 a.m. on March 7 outside the Celebration Events and Party Hall at 3443 Atlantic Ave. in City Line.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 28-year-old woman with a bullet wound to her stomach.

Paramedics rushed her to Jamaica Hospital, cops said, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources said a 26-year-old man was shot in the torso during the same incident. He was brought to Woodhull Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Cops reported that a third victim, a 36-year-old man, took a bullet to the right calf and was also slashed in the face. He’s currently being treated at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and is expected to make a recovery, police sources noted.

Early on in the investigation, detectives had not yet determined a motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspects involved.

One bystander at the location, however, wasn’t surprised about what happened.

“There are always problems at this place. I saw bodies laying on the ground,” said Edwin Baez. “The guy was screaming, ‘It is the mother.'”

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell