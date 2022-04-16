Young man shot dead at Brooklyn playground

A 20-year-old man was gunned down at a Brooklyn playground on Friday night, police reported.

Daquan Trantham, 20, of Herkimer Street lived about three blocks west of where he was shot dead — at the St. Andrews Playground, near 1405 Atlantic Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 6:38 p.m. on April 15.

Officers from the 79th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found Trantham with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

EMS rushed him to Interfaith Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

As of Saturday morning, police sources had not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting. Detectives are looking for a suspect seen fleeing after the fatal shots were fired; he was described as a Black man wearing green clothing.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.