De Blasio cancels day of events Monday after waking up sick

Mayor Bill de Blasio abruptly canceled his scheduled events Monday morning after waking up feeling ill, according to his press secretary, Freddi Goldstein.

Twenty minutes before his scheduled 9:30 a.m. daily press briefing on coronavirus, de Blasio’s office sent out an email announcing that all of the mayor’s scheduled events for June 15 were scratched.

A few minutes later, Goldstein took to Twitter to explain that de Blasio “woke up feeling under the weather and is going to take the day to recuperate and work from home.”

No further details about the mayor’s illness were provided, but Goldstein indicated it didn’t seem very serious.

“We expect to be back to our regular programming tomorrow,” Goldstein said.

De Blasio had been working straight through the last three months handling the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the George Floyd protests.

Along with his daily press briefing, the mayor was to appear later Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” and NY1’s “Inside City Hall with Errol Louis.”