Federal, state courts in New York closed Monday for severe winter weather 

A sidewalk in South Slope, Brooklyn on Feb. 22 has winter weather batters the city. Photo by Andrew Denney.

Courthouses across the New York City metropolitan area will be closed on Monday as blizzard conditions bear down on the region, compelling local governments to order travel bans and school closures.

State courthouses in the five boroughs, as well as Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Sullivan, Ulster, Green and Columbia counties will be closed on Monday except for emergency applications.

New York City Criminal Court arraignment parts will open at 2 p.m. Monday, according to announcements posted on the state court system’s website.

The Brooklyn-based Appellate Division, Second Department announced that proceedings scheduled for Monday will be postponed for 2 p.m. on Feb. 25. But the court said oral arguments on the calendar for Tuesday will move forward as scheduled, but will be held on Microsoft Teams.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit announced on its site that its courthouse in Lower Manhattan will be closed citing “dangerous weather conditions.” Federal district courts in Manhattan, Brooklyn, White Plains and Central Islip are also shuttered on Monday.