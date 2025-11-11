The Voice of NYC: Ferris Wheel Jay takes a look back at his journey

From content to corporate, Ferris Wheel Jay—also known as Justin Matias—is a visionary who keeps authenticity close to his heart. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he now experiences a full-circle moment as he steps into the role of brand strategist behind Jay-Z’s Roc Nation—a creative director position he reveals was made for him.

Reflecting on his journey, Jay recalls, “I went viral for the first time about eight years ago, before social media and the content thing was a thing…if I had told you five years ago that I would be here, the answer would definitely be no.”

Growing up in Brooklyn, Jay cites Jay-Z (who is also from Brooklyn) as one of his early inspirations. Now, waking up each day in this position, he feels a deep sense of gratitude.“It’s Brooklyn till the death of me,” Jay says. “You know this is our backdrop, it’s our canvas. A lot of people don’t take advantage of being a creator and having the greatest backdrop in the world.” While Jay appreciates being called one of the voices of New York City, he refuses to let the label define who he is.

Two months removed from starting his tenure at Roc Nation, he still finds a way to keep his voice. “95% to 90% of me is in everything I do content-wise. The other 5% to 10% is just the politics.” He believes that maintaining his voice throughout every project has contributed to his success, including brand deals with MLB, Arizona, and Snapchat. His supporters say he’s “collecting the NYC infinity stones.”

Despite the regional aspect of the city and the brand deals, his voice is still heard outside the city. This he credits to his personality: “I try to stay myself even when I’m not in content or corporate settings… you aren’t always going to meet the guy saying yerrr all the time.”

Jay’s creative journey is grounded in a Pablo Picasso quote he lives by: “Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.” Raised by his grandmother, Jay found it difficult to do the things most children did, but this experience sparked his curiosity and desire to explore—a drive that shaped him into one of the voices of New York City.

Refusing to let his childhood self be drowned out by the melodrama of adult life, he expresses this through features like his “art-partment,” a creative hub in his apartment filled with a plushie wall of Super Mario, Pikachu, Squirtle, and other iconic IPs, alongside a dedicated LEGO section. Even his office at Roc Nation is filled with LEGO and Pokémon balls, reinforcing his artistic identity both at home and at work.

Mental health is also a major key for Jay, who often faces challenges such as imposter syndrome and questions whether he belongs in corporate spaces, given his non-traditional background. Recalling a point five months ago, he describes it as the darkest period of his life, but told himself at that time, “This can’t define me or change my path.”

Despite these hurdles, Jay continues to excel. Fresh off a second Emmy nomination—a one-time winner for short-form content—he stays humble while setting his sights higher. He dreams of making films for film festivals and is determined to reach for a Grammy next.

Whether he’s known as Ferris Wheel Jay or Justin Matias, his passion remains unmistakable. Jay refuses to let circumstances define him; instead, he pushes forward and makes his mark. You might spot him in a cab, collaborating with Paper Planes, or at Roc Nation, but wherever he is, he’s always Ferris Wheel Jay—a visionary creative with a big heart. “I’m looking to work with people, to make dope things happen. I don’t care how big the following is; I care about how they are as a person.”

To follow his journey, he can be found on all platforms @ferriswheeljay.