Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Firefighters injured in Sunday morning Staten Island blaze

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
DSC_0985
Firefighters work to extinguish a house engulfed in flames in Staten Island Sunday morning, April 2.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters knocked down a massive fire in Staten Island that injured two first responders Sunday morning.

Fire Department officials say the blaze broke out at around 9:20 a.m. April 2 at 15 Fingerboard Road. Members arrived to find heavy fire throughout the two-story building, prompting a second-alarm designation by 9:25 a.m.

Units reportedly dealt with a wind-driven fire that spread quickly throughout the wood-framed residence.

Firefighters work a hose-line to knock down heavy fire in the attic of a two-story home in Staten Island.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters work to subdue the blaze.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

More than 100 firefighters from 38 units responded to the scene — two of them suffering injuries. The two firefighters were taken to Richmond University Medical Center in unknown conditions, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

Members used six hose-lines to knock down the fire, which was deemed under control at 11 a.m. The cause remains under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshals unit.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC