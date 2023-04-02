Firefighters injured in Sunday morning Staten Island blaze

Firefighters knocked down a massive fire in Staten Island that injured two first responders Sunday morning.

Fire Department officials say the blaze broke out at around 9:20 a.m. April 2 at 15 Fingerboard Road. Members arrived to find heavy fire throughout the two-story building, prompting a second-alarm designation by 9:25 a.m.

Units reportedly dealt with a wind-driven fire that spread quickly throughout the wood-framed residence.

More than 100 firefighters from 38 units responded to the scene — two of them suffering injuries. The two firefighters were taken to Richmond University Medical Center in unknown conditions, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

Members used six hose-lines to knock down the fire, which was deemed under control at 11 a.m. The cause remains under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshals unit.